Recruit Roundup: Michael Kilbane wins second straight state title
Michael Kilbane sacked the quarterback three times on his way to a state championship, Jordan Knox's high school career ended with Rock Hill Northwestern's best season since 2015, and Cole Shivers advanced to his state title game.
Kilbane joined defensive tackle Tyler Gant as Class of 2023 commits to win back-to-back state titles, and Shivers has the opportunity to make it three in the family next week.
Read about the trio of commits finishing up their high school careers in this week's recruit roundup:
Kilbane tallies four sacks in dominant state championship performance
Michael Kilbane and the Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward defense showed up and showed out on the biggest stage of the season.
Kilbane sacked Springfield's quarterback three times, the defense held Springfield to just two scores, and St. Edward was crowned OSHAA Division I champion with a 28-14 win.
This was the second straight state title for Kilbane and Co., and their second straight time they beat Springfield to win it. The championship was the cherry on top to an illustrious St. Edward's career for Kilbane, who had a school-record 19.5 sacks for the Eagles this season. He finished his career with two state titles, a St. Ed’s record 37 sacks and lost just two total games as an upperclassman.
St. Edward finished their season with a record of 14-1.
Knox loses state title game
Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern lost a shootout with South Florence, 57-30, in the SCHSA AAAA state championship game. Any team that makes a championship game sets their standard at winning it, but this was still an incredible season from Jordan Knox and the Trojans.
Knox paved the way up front for a prolific offense that averaged nearly seven touchdowns per game this season, with seven games of 54 or more points, and one game where they scored a preposterous 89 points.
Knox and the Trojans have completely remade their program over the last four seasons, going from six combined wins in 2018 and 2019 to 13 this season. Knox hopes that the foundation and success that he helped build in Rock Hill will be continued as he heads from Northwestern High School to Northwestern University next season.
Northwestern finished their season at 13-2.
Saguaro upsets Liberty, advances to Open Division title
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro and Cole Shivers love a comeback.
They came back from a 2-3 start to their season to make the Open Division playoffs, and they came back from a 42-28 deficit against Peoria Liberty to win the Open Division semifinal this weekend.
Liberty came into the game as the favorite. They were undefeated and had already beaten Shivers and Saguaro, 26-17, in the regular season.
But it is hard to beat a great team twice, and Saguaro is certainly a great team this season. They stormed back from a two-score deficit, put it all on the line by going for two after their second score, and secured a trip to "the ship" to try and defend their Open Division title.
Saguaro (9-3) plays Basha this week for the Arizona Open Division State Championship.
Completed Seasons
DT Tyler Gant and St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers won their second straight MSHSAA Class 6 state title this season. They finished with a 13-1 record.
CB Joshua Fussell and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West finished their season at 13-1.
TE Camp Magee and Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater finished their season at 12-1.
C Dylan Senda and Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child finished their season at 9-2. Senda was named Division 4 First Team All-State by the MHSFCA.
ILB Justin Cryer and Pattison (Tex.) Royal finished their season at 9-2. Cryer was named the District 10-4A MVP at the conclusion of their season.
ATH Frank Covey IV and Prospect (Ill.) finished their season at 9-2. He finished with 68 receptions, 1348 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns.
DT Dylan Roberts and Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial finished their season at 8-3.
OG Anthony Birsa and Joliet (Ill.) Catholic finished their season at 8-3. Birsa was named First Team All-State by the IHSFCA.
QB Aidan Gray and Naperville (Ill.) North finished their season at 7-3. Gray was named First Team All-Area by the Naperville Sun, First Team All-Conference in the DuPage Valley Conference, and was also named that conference's Offensive Player of the Year.
DE Mason Robinson and Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh finished their season at 4-7.
DB Jacob Lewis and Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger finished their season at 6-7.
DB Damon Walters and Bolingbrook (Ill.) finished their season at 6-4.
OT Alex Doost and Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge finished their season at 5-6.
OLB Nigel Glover and Clayton (Ohio) Northmont finished their season at 5-6.
WR Ricky Ahumaraeze and Liberty (Mo.) finished their season at 4-6.
TE Chico Holt and Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit finished their season at 4-6.