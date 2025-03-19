Northwestern hosts 2027 DE target Tommy Riordan for a spring practice

Northwestern hosted local 2027 defensive end prospect Tommy Riordan from Hinsdale (Ill.) Central for the second time this year.

The first time Riordan visited was for a Junior Day back on Feb. 1 with his highly touted older brother, 2026 tackle Gene Riordan. He came back to Evanston for a solo spring practice visit on March 13.

"It was great seeing [defensive line] coach [Christian] Smith coach the D-line and I got to sit in for an hour-long pre-practice player meeting, and it was awesome," Riordan said. "They were going over coverages, stunts, assignments, it was just awesome.

"It was great to see the intensity, excitement and energy at their practice."

