For the first time in more than a year, this week's roundup comes on the heels of a Northwestern win. The Wildcats trounced UTEP in their home opener, 38-7, and it was a strong week for their Class of 2024 as well. A running back ran for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns, two of NU's in-state commits squared off in a game that was practically in Evanston's backyard and two more commits had their games end on a field goal. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.



Huge day from Reeder not enough for the win

Running back Dashun Reeder had a video game stat line last week, but Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church still lost to Riverside, 48-28. Reeder left it all on the field, rushing for 235 yards and four touchdowns, but Riverside's quarterback took it a step further and threw for five touchdowns. Christ Church leapt out to an early 14-0 lead, but Riverside's offense started to click and the momentum swung from there. Reeder and the Cavaliers (2-2) will try to bounce back at Calhoun Falls Charter this week.



Grove wins battle of the commits

Wide receiver Carson Grove and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey came out on top in the intraclass clash with tight end Patrick Schaller and Northbrook Glenbrook North, 42-0. Grove starred with five catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns as the Huskies picked up their 12th straight regular-season win. Schaller had a quieter game with a catch for four yards as Hersey sold out to stop the three-star tight end.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IGNvbW1pdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NhcnNvbmdyb3ZlMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhcnNvbmdy b3ZlMTE8L2E+IHNob3dzIG9mZiBoaXMgc3BlZWQgZWFybHkgdG8gaGF1bCBp biB0aGUgZGVlcCBiYWxsIGZyb20gUUIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9jamd1bWlub1FCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjamd1 bWlub1FCPC9hPi4gR3VtaW5vIHB1bmNoZWQgaXQgaW4gYSBmZXcgcGxheXMg bGF0ZXIsIEhlcnNleSBsZWFkcyA3LTAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3lENXpXeFZ6QlUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95RDV6V3hWekJVPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHRoZXcgU2hlbHRvbiAoQE1fU2hlbHRvbjMzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01fU2hlbHRvbjMzL3N0YXR1cy8x NzAwMzAwNzM2ODY3ODQ0MjUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3cgZG8geW91IGRlZmVuZCBhIE5vcnRod2VzdGVybiBjb21taXQ/ IFdpdGggYSBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gY29tbWl0LiBHcm92ZSBicmVha3MgdXAg dGhlIHBhc3MgaW50ZW5kZWQgZm9yIFNjaGFsbGVyIGFuZCBhbm90aGVyIEdC TiBkcml2ZSBzdGFsbHMgb3V0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93ZVN4 RnZBMHM1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2VTeEZ2QTBzNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNYXR0aGV3IFNoZWx0b24gKEBNX1NoZWx0b24zMykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NX1NoZWx0b24zMy9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDMw MzE5MjM2NDQwNDg2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg OSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

More on Grove vs. Schaller: Scouting Report: Carson Grove wins commitment matchup with Patrick Schaller Hersey (3-0) hosts Vernon Hills this week. Glenbrook North (1-2) has a quick turnaround, and will play at Buffalo Grove this Thursday.



Campbell and Sault Area lose hard-fought matchup with Cadillac

Defensive end Callen Campbell and Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area suffered the first loss of their season, falling 14-7 to Cadillac. Campbell played well, finishing with a pair of sacks in a defensive battle between two strong Michigan programs. The game went into halftime scoreless and Cadillac was able to outlast Sault Area down the stretch. Campbell talked with The D Zone's Jeff Corrion about why he remains committed to Northwestern. "Everything that [interim head coach David] Braun and [defensive line coach Christian] Smith have done for me has been something else," Campbell said. "The love has been unreal. Up until they offered me, my offers were Air Force, Army, Youngstown State. "They came and watched me work out, they liked what they saw and I'm grateful for it because I think I can ball at that level. I'm ready to get to work." Check out the full interview and Campbell's highlights below.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TYXVsdCBTdGUgTWFyaWUgMjAyNCBPTEIvRFQvREUgQ2FsbGVuIENh bXBiZWxsIChOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gY29tbWl0KSBpcyBvbmUgc3BlY2lhbCB0 YWxlbnQuIDxicj48YnI+SGUgc3Bva2Ugd2l0aCBUaGUgRCBab25lIGFmdGVy IHRoZWlyIHRvdWdoIGxvc3MgdG9uaWdodCBhYm91dCB0aGUgZ2FtZSwgdGVh bSBib25kLCBhbmQgaG93IGhlIGZpdHMgaW4gYXQgTm9ydGh3ZXN0ZXJuLjxi cj48YnI+SGXigJlzIGFsc28gdGhlIFFCIG9uIG9mZmVuc2UhICA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbGxlbl9jYW1wYmVsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FsbGVuX2NhbXBiZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vU1JiN25URDB2diI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NSYjdu VEQwdnY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIEQgWm9uZSAoQFRoZURfWm9uZSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVEX1pvbmUvc3RhdHVz LzE3MDAzMjQ4OTUyMjQxMTExMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TYXVsdCBTdGUgTWFyaWUgMjAyNCBERS9PTEIvUUIgQ2FsbGVuIENh bXBiZWxsIChOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gY29tbWl0KSBpcyBhIHZlcnkgaGlnaC11 cHNpZGUgcmVjcnVpdC48YnI+PGJyPkEgdHJlbWVuZG91cyBhdGhsZXRlIHdo byBjYW4gZG8gYSBsb3Qgb24gdGhlIGZpZWxkIGFuZCBoYXMgYSBmcmFtZSB0 byBhZGQgbW9yZSBtdXNjbGUvc3RyZW5ndGguPGJyPjxicj5DYWRpbGxhYyAo Mi0xKSBiZWF0IFNhdWx0IFN0ZSBNYXJpZSAoMi0xKSAxNC03PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYWxsZW5fY2FtcGJlbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhbGxlbl9jYW1wYmVsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lvMkZ0NzJWbUkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95bzJGdDcy Vm1JPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZSBEIFpvbmUgKEBUaGVEX1pvbmUpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlRF9ab25lL3N0YXR1cy8x NzAwOTg2MjM1Nzk0NDQ0NzUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Sault Area (2-1) hosts Escanaba this week.



Regovich returns, St. Ed's continues undefeated season

After a shin injury caused him to miss the first three games of the season, defensive end Troy Regovich returned just in time for Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, which pulled off a one-point win at Cincinnati Elder, 34-33. St. Edward fell behind 16-10 at the half but stormed back on a 24-17 run to earn their fourth win of the season. The winning play came in the game's final moments when kicker Kellen Moyer drilled a 29-yard field goal with just six seconds left to secure the victory. St. Edward (4-0) will play at Massillon Washington this week.



VanSickle and Coopersville drop first game of the season

Coopersville (Mich.) and offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle suffered their first loss of the year, a narrow 17-14 defeat at the hands of Grand Rapids West Catholic. Unlike Regovich, VanSickle was on the wrong end of a game-ending field goal. West Catholic knocked in a 27-yarder as time expired to escape with the win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gY29tbWl0IEdhYmUgVmFuIFNpY2tsZSAobGVm dCB0YWNrbGUgTm8uIDU0KSBwbGF5aW5nIHdlbGwgdGh1cyBmYXIuPGJyPjxi cj5JdOKAmXMgNy03LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcURqdW85Wmpr SyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FEanVvOVpqa0s8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QWxsZW4gVHJpZXUgKEBBbGxlblRyaWV1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsbGVuVHJpZXUvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDAyODgwMjM3MTAwNjQ2 Nzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

VanSickle and the Broncos were off to a hot start this season, winning their first two games by a combined score of 98-20. Coopersville (2-1) will try to recapture that roll when they play at Spring Lake this week.



Hicks and Frederick Douglass shut out Tate's Creek

After splitting two tough road games, Terrion Hicks and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass hosted Tate's Creek for their first home game of the season. Hicks and the Broncos made their first game on home turf count, shutting out Tate's Creek, 43-0. Douglass's defense has improved week after week. They allowed 45 points against Archbishop Hoban in their debut loss, then just 14 in a win over Louisville Trinity. Now they added a shutout to their resume.

Frederick Douglass (2-1) is back on the road this week to play at Corbin.



Cotton and Plymouth win shootout with Hartland