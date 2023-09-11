Recruit Roundup: Reeder runs for 235 yards and 4 TDs
For the first time in more than a year, this week's roundup comes on the heels of a Northwestern win. The Wildcats trounced UTEP in their home opener, 38-7, and it was a strong week for their Class of 2024 as well.
A running back ran for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns, two of NU's in-state commits squared off in a game that was practically in Evanston's backyard and two more commits had their games end on a field goal.
Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.
Huge day from Reeder not enough for the win
Running back Dashun Reeder had a video game stat line last week, but Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church still lost to Riverside, 48-28.
Reeder left it all on the field, rushing for 235 yards and four touchdowns, but Riverside's quarterback took it a step further and threw for five touchdowns.
Christ Church leapt out to an early 14-0 lead, but Riverside's offense started to click and the momentum swung from there.
Reeder and the Cavaliers (2-2) will try to bounce back at Calhoun Falls Charter this week.
Grove wins battle of the commits
Wide receiver Carson Grove and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey came out on top in the intraclass clash with tight end Patrick Schaller and Northbrook Glenbrook North, 42-0.
Grove starred with five catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns as the Huskies picked up their 12th straight regular-season win. Schaller had a quieter game with a catch for four yards as Hersey sold out to stop the three-star tight end.
More on Grove vs. Schaller: Scouting Report: Carson Grove wins commitment matchup with Patrick Schaller
Hersey (3-0) hosts Vernon Hills this week.
Glenbrook North (1-2) has a quick turnaround, and will play at Buffalo Grove this Thursday.
Campbell and Sault Area lose hard-fought matchup with Cadillac
Defensive end Callen Campbell and Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area suffered the first loss of their season, falling 14-7 to Cadillac.
Campbell played well, finishing with a pair of sacks in a defensive battle between two strong Michigan programs. The game went into halftime scoreless and Cadillac was able to outlast Sault Area down the stretch.
Campbell talked with The D Zone's Jeff Corrion about why he remains committed to Northwestern.
"Everything that [interim head coach David] Braun and [defensive line coach Christian] Smith have done for me has been something else," Campbell said. "The love has been unreal. Up until they offered me, my offers were Air Force, Army, Youngstown State.
"They came and watched me work out, they liked what they saw and I'm grateful for it because I think I can ball at that level. I'm ready to get to work."
Check out the full interview and Campbell's highlights below.
Sault Area (2-1) hosts Escanaba this week.
Regovich returns, St. Ed's continues undefeated season
After a shin injury caused him to miss the first three games of the season, defensive end Troy Regovich returned just in time for Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, which pulled off a one-point win at Cincinnati Elder, 34-33.
St. Edward fell behind 16-10 at the half but stormed back on a 24-17 run to earn their fourth win of the season. The winning play came in the game's final moments when kicker Kellen Moyer drilled a 29-yard field goal with just six seconds left to secure the victory.
St. Edward (4-0) will play at Massillon Washington this week.
VanSickle and Coopersville drop first game of the season
Coopersville (Mich.) and offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle suffered their first loss of the year, a narrow 17-14 defeat at the hands of Grand Rapids West Catholic.
Unlike Regovich, VanSickle was on the wrong end of a game-ending field goal. West Catholic knocked in a 27-yarder as time expired to escape with the win.
VanSickle and the Broncos were off to a hot start this season, winning their first two games by a combined score of 98-20.
Coopersville (2-1) will try to recapture that roll when they play at Spring Lake this week.
Hicks and Frederick Douglass shut out Tate's Creek
After splitting two tough road games, Terrion Hicks and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass hosted Tate's Creek for their first home game of the season.
Hicks and the Broncos made their first game on home turf count, shutting out Tate's Creek, 43-0.
Douglass's defense has improved week after week. They allowed 45 points against Archbishop Hoban in their debut loss, then just 14 in a win over Louisville Trinity. Now they added a shutout to their resume.
Frederick Douglass (2-1) is back on the road this week to play at Corbin.
Cotton and Plymouth win shootout with Hartland
Offensive lineman Idrys Cotton and Canton (Mich.) Plymouth joined Northwestern in picking up their first victory of the season this past weekend.
The Wildcats, Cotton's high school mascot, lit up the scoreboard with a 48-37 shootout win over Hartland.
It was the best performance for Cotton and the offense by far and their 48 points eclipsed their total from the previous two games of just 35.
Plymouth (1-2) hosts Howell this week.