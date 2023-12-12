WR Carson Grove's leap of faith as Braun's first commit has been rewarded
As Northwestern fans stroll the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 23 ahead of their bowl game, they should stop by a casino and see if they can find someone to set on odds on the success of this scenario.
Flashback to before the Wildcats reclaimed the Hat, clinched a bowl game, upset Wisconsin in Madison, beat Minnesota in overtime, and snapped their 12-game losing streak.
It was July 31. Northwestern was 4-20 over their last two seasons and three weeks departed from firing the winningest head coach in program history. David Braun, a 38-year old defensive coordinator who had yet to coach a game in Evanston, or in the FBS, was named the interim coach.
As Northwestern’s 2024 recruiting class suffered a wave of departures, wide receiver Carson Grove bet big on Braun and announced his verbal commitment to the Wildcats.
"I was the first one [to commit], I took a chance on him, and I'm very glad I did," he said.
Grove visited Northwestern this past weekend for his fourth trip to Evanston this year.
