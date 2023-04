Northwestern is so nice, Terrion Hicks had to see it twice.

The three-star cornerback in the Class of 2024 made his second unofficial visit to Evanston on Saturday to see a spring practice and talk with the coaching staff.

Hicks, a rangy 5-foot-11, 163-pound cornerback, currently carries seven offers, including Northwestern, which remains his only Power Five offer.

Read more about Hicks, his recruitment and where Northwestern stacks up in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.