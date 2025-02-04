2026 LB Jacob Savage nets offer on Northwestern visit

It's easy to understand why Jacob Savage raved about his Prospect Day visit to Northwestern last Saturday.

The unranked linebacker from Union (Ky.) Ryle made the trip hoping to meet the coaches and get a look at the campus and facilities. He achieved those goals and also walked away with a scholarship offer from the Wildcats, the program's first for a linebacker in the 2026 cycle.

That carries a lot of weight with Savage.

"I was super excited to get the offer from Northwestern," said Savage. "It means a lot, and them telling me I’m the first 2026 linebacker they offered means a lot in their interest and belief in me."