Recruits react to Northwestern Prospect Day visit

Northwestern hosted some of its top 2026 targets on Saturday for what they called a Prospect Day in Evanston, and the recruits we we spoke to had nothing but positive things to say about their experience.

This was the second weekend in a row that the program put on a recruiting event. On Friday, Jan. 24, they hosted a Junior Day. On Saturday, it had a different name but the purpose was the same: to enable high school prospects to meet coaches and players, see the campus and facilities, and, in the case on Saturday, watch a Northwestern basketball game.

The Wildcats lost a hard-fought matchup with No. 17 Wisconsin, but just about everything else was a success.

Here are what some of the prospects had to say.

