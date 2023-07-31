Interim head coach David Braun didn't waste any time getting to work on rebuilding Northwestern's Class of 2024.

Within a week of the July dead period coming to a close, Northwestern hosted wide receiver Carson Grove for his fourth visit to Evanston and offered him a scholarship.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey was excited to earn the offer, his first from a Big Ten or Power Five program, and one that would keep him close to home.

"It definitely means a lot," Grove said. "It's the hometown school and my head coach, Coach [Tom] Nelson is pretty close with Coach Braun which makes it mean even more...

"Coach Braun made it pretty special, he gave me the offer out on the beach, which was really cool."

Read more about Grove's visit, the offer and where Northwestern stacks up in this WildcatReport premium story.