Lujan and Stone look to spark Northwestern's struggling offense

EVANSTON-If Northwestern is to turn around its dismal offense this season, two key men who will likely be more responsible for it than most met with the media after spring practice on a cold and dreary Thursday morning at Martin Stadium.

There was offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, whose first year at the controls didn’t go as planned, and Preston Stone, the veteran grad transfer quarterback being brought in as the hired gun.

Rightly or wrongly, those two are joined at the hip in the mission to resuscitate a Wildcat offense that finished 128th out of 133 FBS teams in scoring last season. If Northwestern catches fire this season, chances are that those two will provide the spark.

Both Lujan and Stone made a case for why there should be optimism in Evanston this year for an offense that scored just 17.8 points per game last season and hasn’t finished above 93rd in the nation in scoring since 2017.

Lujan said he learned some valuable lessons last season in making the jump from the FCS, where he directed the offense at South Dakota State, to the Big Ten. One of them is that the athletes are bigger and faster – hardly a surprise.

But the level of coaching, he found out, is also significantly better.

“There's certainly a jump,” said Lujan. “In terms of everything happens a little bit faster, everybody's a little bit more physical. And then, I think [there are] some of the best defensive coaches in the country, so adjustments are made quicker as well.”

Lujan should be better prepared this year after watching defenses limit his attack to 14 or fewer points six times in 12 games.

After self-scouting his own offense with his staff, Lujan also identified some areas where he can improve as a play-caller. (Some Northwestern fans who may have been scratching their heads at his play calls may be relieved to hear that.)

“I know we talked about self-scout, kind of looking at what you did last year. But what are some of the things that you want to improve on just as play caller?” he said. “For myself, I felt there were areas where I could have led better in terms of making sure that we're being intentful, with playing fast, playing physical and playing to win in everything that we do.”

More than all that, however, what gives Lujan confidence is that this will be Year 2 in his system. This season, the Wildcat players are more comfortable with the scheme, the playbook and the calls. That should make for a more efficient and more effective unit.

“The biggest jump you make is your first year as a starter to your second year as a starter,” he said. “Well, I would say program-wise, and with a new offense last year, the biggest jump we'll make is from Year 1 to Year 2 in terms of, it's not learning it for the first time, it's reintroducing it.

“We know the words, we know the verbiage, we know our fundamentals and techniques and what we're trying to do across the board.”

Transfer wide receiver Griffin Wilde agreed. Wilde played for Lujan at South Dakota State in 2023 and said that a big reason he transferred to Northwestern this year was to reunite with his former OC.

He thinks the Wildcats’ struggles last year were mainly due to them learning a new system. It’s hard to play fast and physical when players have to think too much.

“Obviously, [it was] Lujan first year, he's getting used to it too,” said Wilde, whose 70 catches for the Jackrabbits last season represent more than double what all of Northwestern's returning receivers had combined last season. “And so, coming off the second year, like he's got experience, he's ready to roll, and this team, like I said earlier, is hungry and they want it.”

The other thing that Lujan has this season is a veteran quarterback behind center in Stone.