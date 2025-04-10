2027 QB Jabin Gonzales blown away by 'amazing' visit to Northwestern

Three-star quarterback Jabin Gonzales was blown away by his visit to Northwestern for a spring practice last Saturday, especially by the scenic view from the facility out to Lake Michigan.

"It was great, it was amazing," Gonzales said. "They have beautiful facilities and the scenery is beautiful. The coaches were amazing, the players had great energy and intensity. It was all around amazing."

Read more about Gonzales' trip in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!