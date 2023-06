After his very first official visit, three-star defensive end Charles Anderson Jr. went back to the Houston area with rave reviews about Northwestern.

“My visit to Northwestern was a great experience," said Anderson, who was most impressed by the people he met campus.

Get the inside scoop on what the 6-foot-7 standout from Pearland (Tex.) Glenda Dawson had to say in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.