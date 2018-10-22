1. The run game has a pulse again. We brought up the point, in a post a couple days before the game, that the Wildcats would be wise to play a wider array of RBs to try and give defenses more to prepare for, and to keep the backfield physically and psychologically fresh.

Coming into this game, the Wildcats did not have any more than two RBs carry the ball in four of their six games, and in those games, their No. 2 back only ran it more than five times twice. To give this rushing attack some life, it would be necessary to divide the carries and be diverse in their distribution. The Wildcats did just that on Saturday and had their second-best rushing output of the season - without their top three backs.

They did it with two promising true freshmen, Isaiah Bowser and Drake Anderson, and a heroic Hawaiian, Chad Hanaoka, who each had at least six carries and averaged better than four yards per carry. They accounted for seven of the team’s 16 first downs, both Wildcat TDs, and, most importantly, a flicker of hope for the coming weeks.





2. The O-Line is still a work in progress; in other news, the sky is blue. Simply put, the offensive linemen, who admittedly get hardly any of the credit when things go well and all of the blame when things don’t, have to start winning more of the “one-on-ones” that head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks about so frequently. Their subpar performance may have been camouflaged by the brilliant running of Justin Jackson and Jeremy Larkin the past several years, but in the absence of those great backs, this group has been exposed.



The outside zone play has been non-existent because these guys haven’t been able to reach the second level. Any success the running game has achieved this year has been more from their inside game. Bowser’s two TD runs came on the inside zone play, where Cameron Green kicked out the end-man on the line of scrimmage and the C/G/T mesh blocked the LBs. Even John Moten’s TDs this year - against Purdue and Michigan - were on an inside zone play and an inside counter, where the backside guard and SB pull to kick out and lead inside against scraping LBs. These quick-hitting blocking schemes, with swift backs that get to the hole rapidly, have been more productive for Northwestern. The outside zone plays need a lot more work; they’re not showing the quickness on the OL or in the backfield to get that corner just yet.

The pass protection has been even worse. Fortunately, Clayton Thorson has done a good job of getting the football out of his hands and to his receivers without a loss. The left side of the O-Line was pushed into the backfield several times Saturday by an active and strong Rutgers defensive front. LG JB Butler did not play most of the third and fourth quarters in favor of Sam Gerak, who started out rough but gained some stability, even drawing specific praise from Fitzgerald after the game.





3. Clayton Thorson was not himself. He missed on 17 throws and too many of them were his fault. He was high, outside, short and low. Fitzgerald used a lot of baseball analogies after this game, so to follow suit, Thorson was like a star pitcher that just didn’t have his best stuff.

There were a couple of second-and-long and third-and-manageable situations where Thorson should have hit his receiver for a key pickup, but he simply missed his target and, thus, an opportunity to continue a drive for some much-needed points.

He also fumbled once. (It may not have been a fumble, but since the call on the field could not be overturned because of insufficient video evidence, the play stood and the Wildcats turned the ball over.) You could see Thorson's frustration at the end of that play, when he held onto that ball for what seemed like an eternity, indignant about the notion of losing the football and not allowing it out of his grasp until the official made him relinquish for sake of the game. We credit him for that competitive fire, but still recognize his turnover.

Throson came up big when it counted - like he’s done more often than not - but still, it was troublesome to see our fifth-year quarterback looking so out of rhythm for most of the game. Even on the game-winning, fourth-quarter touchdown drive, Thorson threw an ill-advised pass that could have easily been intercepted.

Thorson took the blame, saying that he needed to play better but credited his squad for a for a great team win. In hindsight, it was better that his clunker came against Rutgers rather than Saturday against Wisconsin.



