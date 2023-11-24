@WildcatReport

Advertisement
Behind Enemy Lines: Illinois

John Paddock will start at quarterback for Illinois over Luke Altmyer on Saturday.
John Paddock will start at quarterback for Illinois over Luke Altmyer on Saturday.
Louie Vaccher
Things haven't gone as expected for Illinois in Bret Bielema's third year in Champaign.

Coming off of an 8-5 season and a bowl berth in 2022, most experts thought the Illini would be in a better place than 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten) going into the season finale. But still, a win over in-state rival Northwestern on Saturday would go a long way toward alleviating those feelings of disappointment.

For one, it would give the program back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in a dozen years. And, maybe more importantly, it would keep the Land of Lincoln Trophy in Champaign for a third straight year.

We talked to longtime OrangeandBlueNews publisher Doug Bucshon for an insider's look at the Illini, as well as a preview of Saturday's game.

