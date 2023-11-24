@WildcatReport

Things haven't gone as expected for Illinois in Bret Bielema's third year in Champaign.

Coming off of an 8-5 season and a bowl berth in 2022, most experts thought the Illini would be in a better place than 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten) going into the season finale. But still, a win over in-state rival Northwestern on Saturday would go a long way toward alleviating those feelings of disappointment.

For one, it would give the program back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in a dozen years. And, maybe more importantly, it would keep the Land of Lincoln Trophy in Champaign for a third straight year.

We talked to longtime OrangeandBlueNews publisher Doug Bucshon for an insider's look at the Illini, as well as a preview of Saturday's game.

