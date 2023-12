There are four critical things to understand about Sean Martin, the two-star 2024 athlete who announced his commitment to Northwestern today.

First, playing in the Big Ten was always his dream. So once the Wildcats offered him, it didn't take long for him to flip from Toledo, where he had been pledged since March, and commit to the Wildcats.

Second, the signing of David Braun is what sealed the deal for the 6-foot, 180-pound athlete from Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius. He built a strong relationship with Braun and committed just a few days after Braun signed his contract extension.