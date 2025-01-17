Martinelli hits buzzer-beater to nip Maryland in overtime

Nick Martinelli points to the heavens after sinking a game-winning buzzer-beater in overtime. (Photo by AP)

EVANSTON, Ill. - Nick Martinelli drained a buzzer-beater to cap off a 76-74 overtime win over Maryland, snapping a three-game losing streak and perhaps saving Northwestern's postseason aspirations from an early end. Northwestern had the ball under the Maryland basket for an inbound play with .7 left. Martinelli caught the inbound pass from Jalen Leach, rose up and hit a 10-foot jumper over the outstretched arm of Tafara Gapare for the game-winner. Head coach Chris Collins thought his team was due for a tight win after a few narrow losses, including losing on a buzzer beater to Iowa last month. "I'm a big believer in the basketball gods," he said. "When you do things right, when you invest in the game...you deserve some good fortune. This group has been unlucky but tonight we deserved this one. We've invested in this game." Martinelli led Northwestern with 22 points in a marathon, 45-minute effort. He was joined by his resurgent roommate, Brooks Barnhizer, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Barnhizer wasn't the only one back on track. Ty Berry, who didn't start for the first time this season, scored 15 points off the bench. "It wasn't a demotion, it was more of a reset..." Collins said. "I thought a change of scenery [would help]...he really responded with 15 big points." Maryland was led by Julian Reese with 23 points, including 13-for-14 at the free throw line, and five-star center Derik Queen, with nine points and 14 rebounds. "We've had an incredibly difficult schedule," Collins said. "We tried to tell our guys that even at 1-4 [in the Big Ten], we had three on the road so we were really only one game behind with the loss to Michigan State. But we needed to win tonight." Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's much-needed first win of 2025.

Advertisement

Barnhizer reaches 1,000th point milestone: Barnhizer cracked quadruple digits with emphasis, throwing down a breakaway slam to punctuate a steal. "I remember a really cool conversation with [assistant coach Bryant McIntosh] when I got here as a freshman. I wasn't playing, I was hurt..." Barnhizer said. "We went to Bat17 [restaurant], and he told me he believed I'd be a 1,000-point scorer. Don't get discouraged. "It was a full-circle moment to hug him postgame. He told me that before I even looked like I could play basketball here. It's a testament to this program and how much we love each other." On that note, Collins took a moment to reflect on his latest star guard. "I love Brooks Barnhizer. He's the epitome," the head coach said. "He's everything I want a player to be. He immerses himself in competition, immerses himself in the game. He's a warrior." Injury concerns swirled on social media ahead of the game, but Barnhizer played 43 minutes anyways. He logged his latest endurance test through an awkward landing after that same dunk to break 1,000 points, and after a hard fall in overtime. "Everything is good," he said of his health. "It's something I've played through all year and I think I played decent today." Banhizer posted 20-and-10 with five assists, two blocks and two steals. The star was indignant to have to sit for the two minutes he spent on the bench. ""He doesn't want to come out, he was mad at me," Collins said. "I would try to get him a minute [of rest] and he was making faces at me."

Martinelli writes latest chapter in Northwestern's overtime success: Thanks to the minds of assistant coach Brian James, a veteran that draws up Northwestern's key plays, and Barnhizer, Martinelli got a good look on his last shot. "I told Coach James to run Line-Tight, and he winked at me... We went with Nick and he hit the shot. I'm not trying to take credit," Barnhizer said with a laugh. "But it was a great moment." Martinelli's shot marked Northwestern's third straight win in overtime at home this season, and their fifth straight if you tack on wins over No. 1 Purdue and No. 10 Illinois last season. After losing heartbreakers to Iowa and Penn State, the Wildcats deserved one, and Martinelli and Barnhizer went out and got them. There was a moment in the first half that showed what kind of leaders the two veteran Wildcats are, after freshman Angelo Ciaravino, making his first career start, made an and-1 layup after airballing a 3-pointer on his first shot of the game. Martinelli and Barnhizer rushed over to Ciaravino, got in his face and hyped him up, like the tone-setters they are. This team is invested in each other, in their future and in the game. Against Maryland, they collected their dividend.

Collins was in rare form: You wouldn't believe it watching him berate a referee during the game, but Collins can turn comic. He opened his presser with a quip towards his son, who had just doused him with an ice bucket in the locker room. "That's the coldest I've ever been..." Collins said. "He's still in college, he's still on the payroll... He thinks he's slick." Later, when asked about his team's 2-0 record in overtime this season, and in the past, with landmark wins over ranked Purdue and Illinois squads, his explanation was simple. "We just have a magic potion," he said. "I have a special bottle, the overtime bottle, and I douse the guys with it. I say 'It's overtime, it's our time.'" Collins must have seen quarterback Jack Lausch's announcement that he'd soon play outfield for Northwestern's baseball team. He set out quickly to head NU football head coach David Braun off from poaching on of his stars and creating any more two-sport athletes. "[Brooks] would be a heck of a middle linebacker," Collins said. "I don't want Braun coming and knocking on my door late tonight. [Brooks] gets his money's worth with a full-contact sport already in basketball." There was a pall hanging over the team after double-digit losses to Purdue and Michigan State in their last two games. It was refreshing to see Collins turn jovial after getting the monkey off his team's back.