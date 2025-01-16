It's time for the Wildcats to start Ciaravino

Northwestern’s game against Maryland on Thursday night isn’t a must-win, but it’s about as close as you can get in mid-January.

The Wildcats, losers of three straight and sitting in 16th place at 1-4 in Big Ten play, are in danger of losing their fourth game in a row for the first time in three seasons. They lost by double figures in each of their last two outings, against ranked Purdue and Michigan State teams. Both of those games were over by halftime, when the Wildcats were down by 23 and 19 points, respectively.

Northwestern’s offense is ranked 16th in the Big Ten at 73.7 points per game and in desperate need of a spark after scoring an anemic 18 points in the first half against the Boilers and 28 against MSU. Injecting the surging Angelo Ciaravino into the starting lineup in place of the sliding Ty Berry could be just what the Wildcats need.

I don't make this suggestion lightly. Berry started every game for which he’s been healthy over the last three seasons. He was a linchpin for Northwestern’s NCAA Tournament teams the last two years.

But it’s clear he’s struggling and, with the season slipping away from them quickly, the Wildcats need to make a move sooner rather than later. The schedule doesn’t get any easier, with road games at ranked Michigan and Illinois sandwiching a home date against Indiana coming up.

During Northwestern’s three-game skid, Berry has scored a grand total of 5 points. He put up 3 points at Penn State, was shutout at Purdue and tallied only 2 against Michigan State on Sunday. He went 2-for-13 from the floor during that stretch and played 16 or fewer minutes in each game. His shooting percentage of 34.2% is the worst of his career and his average of 6.9 points per game is the lowest since his freshman season.

More than numbers, though, Berry seems to be lost for stretches on the floor. He has battled foul trouble, but when he’s out there he’s not hunting for his shot like he's done in the past. Fans were hopeful that his 23-point outburst against Northeastern on Dec. 29 might awaken him, but it didn't spur any production. He has scored in double figures just three times in 12 games over the last two months, and has been held scoreless four times this season.

While no one has stated it publicly, Berry looks like he’s still bothered by the knee meniscus he tore last February, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He’s not getting up and down the court with the same speed he did before the injury, and he doesn’t seem to have the same explosiveness.