When WildcatReport wrote earlier this week about the five 2021 Northwestern commitments who are sitting out the fall season, there was a notable absence: offensive lineman Jackson Carsello was the only one of the quintet who didn't respond to our attempts to reach him.

It wasn't intentional, he said. He was just taking a break from social media -- not a bad idea in these turbulent times.

But Carsello felt left out when he read the story and comments from his classmates, and he reached out to get his chance to express his thoughts. He said that it's "incredibly difficult" to sit out his senior season, especially while players in neighboring states around Illinois are getting the chance to play the game he loves so much.

"There are no words to describe how much I miss playing under the lights on Friday nights," said Carsello, a three-star guard from Northbrook Glenbrook North High School.