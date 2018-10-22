When Northwestern running back Jeremy Larkin was forced to retire last month, it not only created a void in the backfield. It also generated a more pressing need in the Wildcats' Class of 2019.

Northwestern is still searching for a running back for its 15-member class that is currently ranked 49th in the nation by Rivals. One prime prospect, Aaron Young, announced his commitment to Michigan State on Sunday.

Now the Wildcats are zeroed in on three-star Ainias Smith of Sugar Land (Texas) Dulles. The 5-foot-10, 181-pounder with NFL bloodlines picked up an offer from Northwestern last week and is already preparing for an official visit to Evanston.

Get the scoop on Northwestern's latest running back target in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.

