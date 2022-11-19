@WildcatReport

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.-All things considered, Northwestern had Purdue right where they wanted them.

The Wildcats, losers of nine straight games, 20.5-point underdogs and starting a walkon, fourth-string quarterback, had the ball on a fourth-and-4 at the Purdue 43-yard line, trailing by one score with 1:33 to go. That fourth-string QB, Cole Freeman, had just converted one fourth down just three plays before.

Alas, Freeman couldn’t convert this one. He dropped back to pass and was sacked for a five-yard loss by Jack Sullivan as Northwestern lost its 10th straight game, 17-9, to Purdue.

The Wildcats’ defense, which had come up with critical stops throughout the cold and wind-swept Ross-Ade Stadium, got the ball back one for its offense one last time, with 22 seconds left, but time ran out on Northwestern.

Soon, the season will run out of them as well. For a team that hasn’t won a game since Aug. 26, maybe that’s a good thing.

Freeman finished 9-of-20 passing for 78 yards and one interception, and added 18 yards on the ground. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald called his performance gritty. The first-time starter also fumbled the ball twice, losing one. Evan Hull finished with 105 yards and the lone touchdown for the Wildcats, who mustered just 240 yards of total offense.

While Freeman’s numbers won’t impress anyone, Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, the No. 1 passer in the Big Ten, was off his game, too. He finished 16-of-25 for 159 yards and two touchdowns, as the Boilers were held under 300 yards.

Temperatures in the 20s and a strong wind certainly impacted both offenses.

Purdue didn’t look very much like itself early, running the ball early and often against a defense ranked 118th in the nation in rushing yards allowed. The normally pass-happy Boilermakers had O’Connell hand the ball off on 16 of their 21 plays in the first quarter.

The Boilers efficiently drove to the NU 33-yard line on its first possession, but Jeremiah Lewis made an outstanding one-on-one tackle of TJ Sheridan on a swing pass short of the marker on fourth down to give the Cats the ball.

The Boilers cashed in on their second drive, however, when O’Connell went 4-for-4 through the air, the last one a 15-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Jones with 1:48 to go in the first quarter.



