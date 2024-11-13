Northwestern basketball signs all five 2025 commits

Forward Tre Singleton is the crown jewel of Northwestern's largest recruiting class since 2014. (Photo by @NUMensBball)

Head coach Chris Collins capitalized on his team's back-to-back runs to the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, signing all five members of what could become the top-rated class of his tenure. Northwestern hasn't signed five players since the Class of 2014 brought in program legends like Scottie Lindsey, Bryant McIntosh and Vic Law. The Class of 2025 started slow, with a lone commitment from guard Phoenix Gill as its only member from June through September. But then Collins reeled in four key commitments in the final 45 days before this first signing window opened up, finishing with a whole new lineup of players for next season and beyond. The days of the National Letter of Intent are gone, but the function of the new offer of athletic aid is still very similar. Though it is not as binding as an NLI -- there's no need for players to ask schools to release them should they reconsider their choice -- the ban on contact from other schools remains in place. Check out each of the signed members of Northwestern's Class of 2025 below.

Phoenix Gill

Gill is a local kid, the second-straight Chicagoan after guard Angelo Ciaravino was in the Class of 2024, and the only Illinoisan in the Class of 2025. Gill is the son of Illinois legend and NBA star Kendall Gill, but he opted for Northwestern, his mom's alma mater, for his college ball. "It's an honor to be a Wildcat," Gill wrote via text on Wednesday. Gill held five other offers, including Iowa State, Stanford and Illinois. He was the first member of the class to commit on June 10.

Tre Singleton

Tre Singleton has yet to receive his Rivals ranking, but he has true four-star potential. The do-it-all wing is one of the biggest wins on the recruiting trail of the Collins era, and he picked the Wildcats over 24 other offers, including Purdue, Virginia and Louisville. Singleton was the third player to join the class, on Oct. 9, and signaled that the back-to-back March Madness appearances was resonating with prospects.

Jake West

Jake West is the highest-rated prospect by Rivals in this class, the 150th-ranked player in the nation -- though Singleton might knock him off that perch once he's evaluated. But where West is unrivaled is on social media, where the TikTok star has more than 1.5 million followers. Whereas Gill is more of a combo guard, West is more of a true point guard. He saw his recruitment skyrocket after a breakout performance on the Nike EYBL circuit. "It’s a blessing to be able to be a Wildcat, i can’t wait to put the jersey on," West said. "I hope to keep the momentum of the program going and bring us places we never have!" West picked the Wildcats over seven other offers, including Florida, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and VCU.

Tyler Kropp

Tyler Kropp is the power forward of the class, and the Big Ten won't be his first performance on a big stage. Kropp has starred for Argentina's U18 Americas Championships squad, and their U17 World Cup team, which went overseas to play in Turkey. A largely under-the-radar recruit, Kropp was the second player to commit to NU and picked the Wildcats over 17 other offers, including Dayton, Harvard and UIC.

Cade Bennerman

Cade Bennerman was a high-potential late addition to the class, committing to the Wildcats just last week. Bennerman, a late-blooming and rather raw prospect, has extraordinary upside, with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and the athletic ability to set a school record with a 60-inch box jump. He committed to Northwestern over five other offers, including Michigan and Penn State. He was the fifth member and final member of the class, and the first signee that's 6-foot-11 or taller since 7-foot starting center Matt Nicholson in the Class of 2020.