Three questions as Northwestern faces the big, bad Buckeyes

Let’s get one thing out of the way up front: Northwestern has about as good a chance of beating Ohio State on Saturday at Wrigley Field as Mike Pence has of getting a Cabinet post in Donald Trump’s new administration.

The Wildcats are 28.5-point underdogs for a reason, and all of the issues that have led them to a 4-5 record for the home stretch will be exposed by the big, bad Buckeyes. The troubles on the offensive line. Erratic quarterback play. Penalties. Missed tackles. Those things will all come back to haunt them against the No. 2 team in the country in the Confines that have yet to be Friendly for the Wildcats through four games at the iconic venue.

Still, there are things that we will look for during the game beyond the scoreboard. Here are three questions we have as the Wildcats face the best team on their schedule.