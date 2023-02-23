For the first time since December 2020, Northwestern will be playing a game as a ranked team. What better opponent is there for this special occasion than all-time rival Illinois?

The No. 21 Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) will be making the trip down I-57 with hopes of completing the first season sweep of the Illini since the 1965-66 season, when Lyndon B. Johnson was president, gas was 32 cents a gallon and Star Trek debuted on television.

Tip-off for what might be one of the best games in the rivalry's history is set for 8 p.m. CT (BTN).

This Northwestern team has already cemented itself as one of the best in program history, and sweeping Illinois would only add to its resume. Northwestern has only beaten Illinois twice in a row eight times over the 185-game series, so the record books are stacked against the Cats.

But this season has been all about breaking records, and this team won't let the historical disadvantage bog them down. The Wildcats have already beaten four ranked teams in a season for the first time in history, and a win over Illinois would give them a program-record 12 conference wins.

Northwestern's 73-60 win over Illinois on Jan. 4 was one of the first signs that this team was different. It was the first game of 2023 with a student section back in the building, and Northwestern gave the Wildside student section a show just three days after a disappointing 16-point home loss to Ohio State.

Chase Audige went for 21 points (4-of-9 from deep), while Boo Buie and Ty Berry dropped 15 and 13, respectively. The first installment of this season's rivalry matchup also saw four Illini foul out, resulting in 40 free-throw attempts for a Cats, who aggressively attacked the rim. In comparison, Illinois only made its way to the charity stripe 10 times.

A disparity this extreme should not be expected again on Thursday night, especially not in the State Farm Center. Coach Brad Underwood's squad is currently in a six-way tie for fourth place in the Big Ten at 9-7 and hold an impressive 13-2 mark at home.