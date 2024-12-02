2024-25 Northwestern Transfer Tracker

(Photo by AP)

WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal in 2024-25. All players will be immediately eligible to play next season.



INCOMING TRANSFERS

The first window for transfer commitments opens on Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 28.

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

WR Reggie Fleurima

Status: Junior Years remaining: Two Wide receiver Reggie Fleurima was a big get for the Wildcats when he signed in the Class of 2022, a much-hyped, four-star prospect out of Naperville (Ill.) Central who looked to have all the tools for success at the next level. But he left Northwestern with just seven game appearances and no statistics, as he was never able to carve out a role in a crowded wide receiver room Fleurima committed to Northwestern over 13 other Power Four offers, including Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State and Illinois. Fleurima, who graduated from Northwestern in just three years, won the distinguished Irving Kabiller Memorial Award for his leadership qualities and commitment to professional development in 2023. Destination: TBD

