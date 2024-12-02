2024-25 Northwestern Transfer Tracker

WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal in 2024-25.
All players will be immediately eligible to play next season.
INCOMING TRANSFERS
The first window for transfer commitments opens on Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 28.
OUTGOING TRANSFERS
WR Reggie Fleurima
Status: Junior
Years remaining: Two
Wide receiver Reggie Fleurima was a big get for the Wildcats when he signed in the Class of 2022, a much-hyped, four-star prospect out of Naperville (Ill.) Central who looked to have all the tools for success at the next level. But he left Northwestern with just seven game appearances and no statistics, as he was never able to carve out a role in a crowded wide receiver room
Fleurima committed to Northwestern over 13 other Power Four offers, including Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State and Illinois.
Fleurima, who graduated from Northwestern in just three years, won the distinguished Irving Kabiller Memorial Award for his leadership qualities and commitment to professional development in 2023.
Destination: TBD
LS Will Halkyard
Status: Graduate
Years remaining: One
Long snapper Will Halkyard entered the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility after snapping for Northwestern for the past three seasons. He already has a Northwestern degree and is expected to receive his Master's in June.
Halkyard committed to Northwestern as a preferred walkon in the Class of 2020 but was put on scholarship as he became a starting specialist. He appeared in 40 games for the Wildcats, per NUSports.com.
Halkyard played his high school football at Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West, a program that has produced Wildcats like linebacker Greyson Metz and Class of 2024 tackle Michael O'Connell. He also had a close bond with kicker Jack Olsen, punter Hunter Renner and linebacker Xander Mueller, all Chicagoland products whose relationship went back to youth football in the western suburbs.
Destination: TBD