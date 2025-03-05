Northwestern the first Power Four offer for Texas OT Kaden Scherer

Texas tackle Kaden Scherer has received 19 scholarship offers so far, but the one he got on Monday was special.

It came from Northwestern and represented the 2026 prospect's first offer from a Power Four program.

Scherer said it was an important milestone for him, and one he won't soon forget.

"It means everything!" said Scherer via text message. "Been the dream since I could remember. Not over yet but it’s a huge step in the process!"

