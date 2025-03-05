Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 5, 2025
Northwestern the first Power Four offer for Texas OT Kaden Scherer
Louie Vaccher  •  WildcatReport
Publisher
Twitter
@WildcatReport

Texas tackle Kaden Scherer has received 19 scholarship offers so far, but the one he got on Monday was special.

It came from Northwestern and represented the 2026 prospect's first offer from a Power Four program.

Scherer said it was an important milestone for him, and one he won't soon forget.

"It means everything!" said Scherer via text message. "Been the dream since I could remember. Not over yet but it’s a huge step in the process!"

Read more about Scherer and his reaction to the offer in this WIldcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In