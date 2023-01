Andre Lovett has quickly become one of the most intriguing 2025 recruits in the state of Illinois due to his incredible frame, impressive level of athleticism and unlimited upside. These traits led to early offers from Tennessee, Missouri and Akron and have also made Blue Island (Ill.) Eisenhower a destination spot for coaches on the recruiting trail. Louisville and Syracuse were two of the latest schools to make the trip to Eisenhower and both Power Five programs extended scholarship offers to Lovett prior to leaving the school today.

Following today's pair of ACC offers, Lovett caught up with Rivals to discuss his new opportunities and give the latest on his recruitment.