Northwestern's 'good, genuine' coaches led Gray to commit out of portal

Northwestern reaped some long-sown rewards when they earned the commitment of prized Liberty tackle Xavior Gray out of the transfer portal.

"One of the things that really sold me was Coach OB," Gray said about offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle. "We were really close to working together when I was coming out of high school. I always thought highly of him, he thought the same, so it felt like a good match with the staff. They're good people, genuine people."

The mountainous 6-foot-8, 340-pound Gray committed to Akron in the Class of 2019, picking the Zips over O'Boyle, who was at Kent State at the time. Six seasons later, O'Boyle got his guy.

Read more about Gray and his decision in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!