DE Campbell recaps his Northwestern visit

Three-star Aljour Miles II says he was excited to get an offer from the Wildcats on Jan. 19.
Here are takeaways from Northwestern's 80-76 overtime defeat at Michigan on Sunday.
Martinelli's last-second shot pushed the Wildcats over the top in a 76-74 overtime win over Maryland.
Now is the time for the Wildcats to insert Angelo Ciaravino into the starting lineup for the struggling Ty Berry.
The powerful story of 2026 DE Max Meier, who received an offer from Northwestern just days after losing his family home.
Three-star Aljour Miles II says he was excited to get an offer from the Wildcats on Jan. 19.
Here are takeaways from Northwestern's 80-76 overtime defeat at Michigan on Sunday.
Martinelli's last-second shot pushed the Wildcats over the top in a 76-74 overtime win over Maryland.