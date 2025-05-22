Three-star running back Sean Morris makes Big 10 decision

Three-star DE Elijah Satchell really connected with Northwestern's coaches last weekend.
Defensive lineman Calvin Lorek committed to Northwestern after a whirlwind week of recruitment.
Meet new three-star LB commit Brayden Reilly, who pledged the Wildcats on Saturday night and announced it Thursday.
LB Jacob Curry is the second player to announce his commitment after being part of NU's May 9 official visit.
Northwestern's pursuit of 2026 linemen continued with an offer to Jacob Crow, a prototypical 6-foot-8, tackle.
