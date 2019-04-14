TeRah Edwards' decision to commit to Northwestern on his first visit to campus may have seemed like an impulsive, almost rash decision.

In reality, the three-star lineman from Groveport (Ohio) Madison, had already shown quite a bit of patience. He wanted to pull the trigger on Friday, the day he arrived in Evanston, but he waited a day to make it official. Furthermore, he said he knew he would wind up a Wildcat the instant that he got his offer, back in February.

Meet one of Northwestern's two newest Wildcats.