Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 19:20:21 -0500') }} football Edit

TeRah Edwards always knew he would be a Wildcat

Mfmgq5s2vp5q7o3a00cc
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

TeRah Edwards' decision to commit to Northwestern on his first visit to campus may have seemed like an impulsive, almost rash decision.

In reality, the three-star lineman from Groveport (Ohio) Madison, had already shown quite a bit of patience. He wanted to pull the trigger on Friday, the day he arrived in Evanston, but he waited a day to make it official. Furthermore, he said he knew he would wind up a Wildcat the instant that he got his offer, back in February.

Meet one of Northwestern's two newest Wildcats.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}