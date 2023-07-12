1. Northwestern is one of the five hardest jobs in college football.

Smith: FACT. Northwestern is a very unique job. Usually when we call jobs "unique" that means "difficult," and Northwestern is no exception. The first issue is talent acquisition. The academic requirements are hard enough when trying to land high school players that can make an impact on the field. But in today’s college football Northwestern is basically closed off from the transfer portal because of its tough academic standards. That’s a bad recipe. The conference is another major issue. Yes, being in the Big Ten gives Northwestern financial stability and a bigger pocketbook. But there is a flip side to that for the Wildcats. The Big Ten is 1a or 1b, depending on who you ask in the debate with the SEC for the toughest conference top to bottom. Northwestern is never going to be considered an upper echelon team in the league on a consistent basis. Expectations are manageable though, and the fans don’t expect yearly championships, just competitive play. This is one of the toughest jobs in America. Vaccher: FACT. Northwestern’s academic requirements have always made it a difficult job, but the recent changes in college football have only made it harder. Add the fact that the next coach will be replacing a Wildcat legend in Pat Fitzgerald and it’s definitely one of the five toughest jobs in the Power Five. Northwestern was the last Big Ten team to form a collective, and the Wildcats seem to be a bit behind the curve with NIL. It’s notoriously difficult to get transfers who are not graduates admitted into school. With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and the West division disbanding, it’s going to a much steeper hill to climb for Northwestern to ever get back to a Big Ten title game. Plus, as we’ve seen in their handling of this recent hazing investigation and the resulting firing of Fitzgerald, the administration in charge right now is - shall we say - suspect. To be fair, there are a lot of pluses for the job, too. Northwestern has one of the best practice facilities in the country. It’s a beautiful campus on the North Shore of Chicago. The Wildcats are planning to build an $800 million stadium. The pressure to win isn’t as high as most places. But overall, this job has a lot of challenges that are only going to grow in the future. The next guy will have his work cut out for him.

2. Matt Rhule will land 11 or more four-stars this cycle.

3. Nicholas Marsh's commitment will get the ball rolling and save Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class.

