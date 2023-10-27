Northwestern is back at Ryan Field for the first time in three weeks, and the Wildcats find themselves as double-digit underdogs yet again. Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) will be back in Evanston for the second time in program history, looking for their first win at Ryan Field and to tie up the all-time series at 2-2. The Terps lost their last game two weeks ago on a walk-of field goal by Illinois, 27-24. They've had a bye week to stew on that performance, and will head into the game as 14-point favorites -- and with several injured starters back in the lineup. The odds are stacked heavily against the Wildcats but their dogged defense of Ryan Field could tip the scales back in their favor, Northwestern is 3-1 at home this season, with only a loss to Top 10 Penn State. Can Northwestern maintain its home-field advantage and upset the Terps, or will the Wildcats lose back-to-back games for the first time this season? Can Maryland snap its two-game losing streak, or will the Terrapins get shell-shocked by the underdog Cats? Our staff weighs in with their predictions.

Mattress Matt Shelton (6-1)

Nothing gold can stay, and neither could my perfect record. I bet on the Wildcats to pull off the upset last week but came up eight points short. Stung by my first miss, and with Brendan Sullivan still at quarterback to replace the injured Ben Bryant, I'm picking the Terrapins. Taulia Tagovailoa is the best passer Northwestern has faced this season and has enough dual-threat capability to give the Wildcats pause. Maryland has a bye week of rest in their back pocket, a loss to Illinois to light their fire and bowl eligibility to fan the flames. Above all else, I just can't trust the Northwestern offense right now. Mike Bajakian has done well against the Terps in the past, but after a 23-point effort against Howard and no touchdowns against Nebraska, I just can't see them scoring enough to stay in this one. Fearless forecast: Maryland 27, Northwestern 10



Louie Vaccher (5-2)