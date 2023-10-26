EVANSTON-Northwestern's defense was plagued by slow starts early this season. The Wildcats spotted opponents three-score leads in three of their first four games, and even though they were able to come back for a thrilling 37-34 overtime win against Minnesota, they knew change was needed. That change started at practice, where interim head coach David Braun has implemented a "Start Fast" period where, according to senior cornerback Rod Heard II, the team's first offense and defense square off against each other to set the tone for the practice. "We go against the ones, ones vs. ones," Heard said. "It's high speed, high intensity to kick off the beginning of practice when we go into teams. Everybody gets in the mode of, 'We're out here, we're ready to go.'" That practice period paid dividends against Nebraska, where the defense came out flying to the ball. The Wildcats came up with two interceptions in Nebraska's first three possessions of the game, one of which was a tip-drill pick by Heard. For the game, they allowed the Huskers fewer than 250 total yards. Facing off against Heinrich Haarberg, a dual-threat quarterback, allowed Heard and other defensive backs, like senior safety Coco Azema, to make plays in the run game. Azema and Devin Turner, especially, delivered some thunderous hits against the Huskers. "Honestly, it feels great," said Azema, who was third on the team with eight tackles. "You always want to have those type of hits, and I felt like this was the first week I was getting back into making those heavy hits. "You never know when you're going to get that [opportunity], it's not like you see something and think, 'Oh, this is going to be a big hit.' You're just playing fast and it comes naturally."

The Huskers escaped with a 17-9 victory after Northwestern's offense couldn't capitalize on the early edge earned by their defense. The Wildcats' offense started their first three possessions in Nebraska territory but came away with just thee points. As the offense's struggles to find some rhythm and consistency, Northwestern's defenders know that they have to shoulder more responsibility to keep the team in games. "As a defense, we lock in on what we can, focus on ourselves and being able to get our job done," Heard said. "Although sometimes the offense has struggled, we haven't allowed it to affect us." Azema sets the unit's goals in an absolute sense. Even though they held Nebraska in check for most of the game, as a team captain and defensive leader, he sets their bar at shutting out the opponent. "On defense, our mentality is to never let a team score," he said. "If a team doesn't score, it doesn't matter how much our offense scores... "We know [the offense] is coming along. They're working it out, we've had flashes. We've seen that it's there, we have the ability to do it, so we have to keep the pedal down and give them the ball back whenever we can." The Wildcat defense now has a whirlwind turnaround, going from Haarberg and Nebraska's run-heavy attack, to Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the No. 2 passing attack in the Big Ten. "It starts with the way you prepare, we're not oblivious to [the difference]," Azema said. "We notice they're two completely different teams and it will be two different games." Northwestern's scout team has a totally different task laid out for them this week in practice. While Haarberg hasn't thrown for 200 yards in a game this season, Tagovailoa has exceeded that number six times in seven games this season and cracked 300 yards twice. "It's about having a real emphasis on this is a passing attack, where the quarterback will extend the play by throwing, not with their legs," Azema continued. "Seeing reps like that with film preparation help us switch gears from a run-focused offense to a pass-focused offense. Azema has been a key to Northwestern switching gears from Jim O'Neil's sieve-like 2021-22 teams to the more stout version under David Braun in 2023.



Azema was fourth on the team in tackles in 2021 before missing most of 2022 with an injury. (Associated Press)