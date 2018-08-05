EVANSTON-Tell Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald that his teams have gotten off the slow starts the last couple years and he replies, “That’s a nice way to put it.”

He knows that his Wildcats have stumbled out of the gate in each of the last two seasons. In 2016, they did a face-plant out of the tunnel, losing their first two games at home, to Western Michigan and FCS Illinois State. Last year, they started 2-3, suffering a particularly ugly 24-point road loss at Duke.

This year, the stakes are higher than ever as Northwestern opens the season with a Big Ten game for the first time since 1984. To add to the pressure, the Wildcats will be playing on the road against Purdue, a West Division opponent, on a Thursday night.

“Anytime you play a conference road game it's a challenging task,” explained Fitzgerald at Northwestern’s Media Day. “Add gasoline to that fire by having to play in the opener. It's an important next three and a half weeks (of practice), without a doubt, for us to be ready for that game. No doubt we know that they'll be ready and we know it will be rocking and we know it'll be on national TV… We know what we're getting into.”

You can be sure that Fitzgerald has been looking long and hard at his team’s lackluster starts to the last two seasons – and three of the last four, including the 2014 season that began with a pair of home losses.

This year, he is altering his practice plan to get his team ready for the challenge it faces at Ross-Ade Stadium. As he points out, “if you continue to do the same things over and over again and expect a different result, that’s the definition of insanity.”

Ask Fitzgerald what his team is doing differently this year to start quickly this season and he talks about analytics. Ask a few of his veteran players, and they talk mostly about the team’s mindset.

The solution will likely need to incorporate both.

Fitzgerald said that he and his assistants, along with both the strength & conditioning and medical staffs, spent a good bit of time in the offseason analyzing their practice plans and crunching the numbers. The verdict: Fitzgerald was working the players too hard at the beginning of camp, so that they weren’t at their peak at the start of the season. Therefore, he’s made “some little tweaks here and there” to how he prepares his team.

“From a standpoint of my management of the squad at the beginning of camp, I think we've maybe a little bit too hard, too early, and we've had to play catch-up to get our guys to recover,” he said. “So we're enacting a little bit of a different plan here as we start things up, and hopefully that will turn out some different results from a preparation standpoint.”

The thought is that lighter practices in early August will give the team stronger legs at the end of the month. “Hopefully that will turn out some different results from a preparation standpoint, and then we've got to take that preparation to a huge test (at Purdue),” he said.