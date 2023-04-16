Grad transfer Blake Preston announced his commitment to Northwestern on Sunday, the first transfer portal addition for head coach Chris Collins and his staff after a landmark season.

Preston, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward, started 22 games for Liberty last season, averaging 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. Preston had a quiet first season for the Flames in 2019-20, then appeared in 95 games over the next three seasons, including 51 starts.

Northwestern made its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season, and Preston will bring his own Big Dance experience to Evanston. When Liberty made the tournament in 2021, Preston logged 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in a 69-60 loss to Oklahoma State and overall No. 1 NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham.

The Wildcats needed to shore up their frontcourt after senior forward Robbie Beran entered the transfer portal and senior center Tydus Verhoeven graduated.