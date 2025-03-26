2027 OL William Tobin amazed by first visit to Northwestern

Northwestern hosted 2027 interior offensive lineman William Tobin for a spring practice on March 15. It was Tobin's first trip to Northwestern in a recruitment that's starting to heat up across the Midwest.

"It was my first time traveling to Chicago and Illinois, it was my third Big Ten school," he said. "It was really fun. The campus is amazing to look at, the practice field is truly beautiful, it's amazing down there."

