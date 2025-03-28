2026 WR Kash Brock 'very excited' by NU offer, upcoming OV

After a visit on March 11 where he received an offer, Northwestern is set to host Chandler (Ariz.) Basha wide receiver Kash Brock for an official visit on May 30, he tells WildcatReport.

"I was very excited when I got that offer from their head coach," Brock said. "We sat down for about an hour and it was great to hear that at the end. The most exciting thing was getting out there, seeing the facility, and seeing where's it at in Chicago, close to the city."

Read more about Brock's visit, offer and upcoming official in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!