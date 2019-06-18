Luxurious Ryan Fieldhouse and Walter Athletics Center assures Northwestern will stay ahead of the college football facilities curve for years to come.

But 2020 Chandler (Ariz.) three-star safety Gunner Maldonado says his June 13 commitment to NU was based more on the school’s impeccable academic reputation than it was the new impressive facility situated along the shores of Lake Michigan.

In choosing Northwestern, Maldonado turned down offers from both Arizona and Arizona State. He admits it wasn't easy turning down both state schools, especially with most of his family in Arizona. But he has no doubt that he found the right fit in Evanston.

Get to know one of Northwestern's newest Wildcats here.