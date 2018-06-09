The three-star linebacker from Batavia (Ill.) followed through on that statement on Saturday when he committed to the Wildcats during their Chicagoland Showcase camp.

Michael Jansey Jr. called his offer from Northwestern "a dream offer" when he picked it up on May 31.

"I'm so excited," said Jansey via direct message. "Batavia always takes a bus down to the showcase so I committed with my coaches and teammates."

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jansey chose Northwestern over 20 other offers, including Iowa State, Missouri, Purdue and West Virginia from the Power Five. He is ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Illinois and No. 35 outside linebacker in the nation by Rivals.

Jansey racked up 99 tackles, 27.5 TFL, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles for Batavia as a junior in 2017. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the Illinois Class 7A championship.

Jansey is the second linebacker in Northwestern's Class of 2019, joining Bryce Gallagher. Northwestern's 13-member 2019 class is currently ranked 23rd in the nation by Rivals.

