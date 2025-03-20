Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 20, 2025
Davis-Ray 'really impressed' by spring practice visit to Northwestern
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern offered Gahanna (Ohio) Columbus Academy safety Gabe Davis-Ray back on Feb. 12, his first from a Big Ten team. Last Saturday, a little more than a month later, he stopped by Evanston to watch a spring practice.

"It went really well and it was nice to get on campus," Davis-Ray said. "That was my first time being there and I was really impressed...

"Campus itself, the field and view is amazing. Then I got to get a feel for the team and how they practice. I really liked being able to see it all."

Read more about Davis-Ray and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In