Davis-Ray 'really impressed' by spring practice visit to Northwestern

Northwestern offered Gahanna (Ohio) Columbus Academy safety Gabe Davis-Ray back on Feb. 12, his first from a Big Ten team. Last Saturday, a little more than a month later, he stopped by Evanston to watch a spring practice.

"It went really well and it was nice to get on campus," Davis-Ray said. "That was my first time being there and I was really impressed...

"Campus itself, the field and view is amazing. Then I got to get a feel for the team and how they practice. I really liked being able to see it all."

