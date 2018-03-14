Northwestern has a lot of prominent 2019 targets coming in for an unofficial visit weekend. One of them is three-star wide receiver Bryce Kirtz.

The speedy standout from Brownsburg (Ind.) has the Wildcats in this top four despite the fact that he has yet to set foot in Evanston. He says he will make a decision by the end of the school year, so this first overnight visit will loom large in his decision process.

