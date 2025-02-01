Barnhizer's Northwestern career is over

EVANSTON-Northwestern head coach Chris Collins dropped a bombshell after the Wildcats 75-69 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena: star guard Brooks Barnhizer, Mr. Double-Double, is out for the season, which means his Northwestern career is over.

He didn’t play against the Badgers on Saturday. Now he will never don the purple-and-white uniform again.

An emotional head coach Chris Collins broke down crying talking about Barnhizer’s career.

“I love that kid,” he said.

The news is probably a death knell for the Wildcats’ quest of making a third straight NCAA Tournament. At 3-8 in Big Ten play and riding a three-game losing streak, those hopes were already on life support. Now, without their best player the rest of the way, they are pretty much DOA.

On Saturday, the Wildcats held a 9-point lead with 14:40 to go but wilted down the stretch and clearly missed their captain as the Badgers hit 8-of-14 3-pointers in the second half to put the game away.

Collins said that Barnhizer broke his foot in August, right before the team’s Europe trip. He had managed to play through it, and at a high level, but then reinjured the same foot against Michigan State on Jan. 12. It was a different injury this time, according to Collins.

Barnhizer “begged” Collins to play against Maryland game, and, after consulting doctors, they determined he wouldn’t risk any further injury, said Collins. Barnhizer came up with a virtuoso 20-point, 10-rebound performance, and the team decided he would be game-to-game the rest of the year.

Barnhizer wasn’t able to practice between games, and that caught up to him, as did the 36.9 minutes per game he played, more than anyone in the Big Ten besides teammate Nick Martinelli.

“The last two games, you guys saw, he was laboring more and more,” said Collins. “He not only wasn’t moving well, I could see it was mentally killing him.”

Over the last two losses, to Illinois and Rutgers, Barnhizer shot just 5-for-19 from the floor and was 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. He didn’t have the lift or explosiveness that was evident earlier in the season.

So, after Wednesday night’s loss to Rutgers, Collins and Barnhizer had a “heart-to-heart” conversation and decided to pull the plug.

“I just loved watching him play,” said Collins, openly sobbing. “He’d run through the wall for you.”

Despite the injury, Barnhizer put up some remarkable stats this season, including seven straight double-doubles, a mark believed to be the longest streak for a Wildcat in history and tied for most in the nation this season.

In the last game he’ll play as a Wildcat, the 79-72 loss to Rutgers, Barnhizer scored just 10 points. He still managed to contribute nine rebounds and six assists, but it’s on the offensive end where his injury problems showed up the most.