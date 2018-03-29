Miller Kopp didn’t end his high school career with a bang. It was more like an explosion.

The four-star 2018 Northwestern wing signee accomplished just about everything he could at Houston (Texas) Christian in his senior season. He led the Mustangs to a 31-5 record and the Southwest Preparatory Conference state championship. He averaged a team-high 24 points and eight rebounds per game. He won the Vype Texas Private School Player of the Year Award. He even set eight school records, including points in a season, points in a career and three-point shooting.

The only thing he didn’t do was drive the team bus.

But Kopp is ready to put all of that behind him, move on to Northwestern and “do whatever I can do to help.” His goal for the Wildcats next year is a simple one: “Make the NCAA Tournament again.”

Kopp, the 6-foot-7, 210-pounder that Rivals ranks as the No. 63 player in the country, looks back on his senior season and forward to his career at Northwestern in this WildcatReport premium story.