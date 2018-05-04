Northwestern Offensive coordinator Mick McCall made the long trip down to Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier High School on Wednesday to watch three-star quarterback Zach Calzada throw.

With the audition now over, it’s time for Calzada to wait and see if he will land an offer from the Wildcats.

WildcatReport caught up to Calzada, who has pulled in six offers in the last week, to see where things stand with Northwestern.