Prospects looking for different things on Saturday spring practice visit

Northwestern has its first Saturday practice of the spring this weekend and will welcome several prospects to campus.

The Wildcats opened spring practice on Tuesday and had another workout on Thursday. But on Saturday, they will be able to showcase their program to potential future players who are off from school and can make the trip to Evanston to watch the team practice.

Northwestern has one 2026 commitment already on the board in three-star quarterback Johnny O’Brien. But his commitment came some nine months ago, so the program would love to add another couple members to the class soon.

At this point in the cycle, prospects are all over the board in terms of where they are in the decision process. Some may be close to a commitment, while many are still collecting offers and are trying to identify where they will take their official visits in a couple months.

WildcatReport wasn’t able to obtain a comprehensive list of visitors who are expected this weekend, but we spoke to three 2026 prospects who will be in town to find out what they are looking for and where they stand in the process. All three have been to Northwestern previously; one already has an offer, while the other two are hoping to get one soon.

