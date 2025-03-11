Visitors reflect on Saturday Northwestern visit

We talked to three 2026 prospects last week before they visited Northwestern for last Saturday's spring practice -- wide receiver Keaton Reinke, linebacker Brayden Sweeney and defensive tackle Elijah Berman.

So, we followed up with each of them post-visit to find out how things went, and we picked up one more along the way: offensive tackle Tucker Thieneman.

We already wrote about Reinke, who named his three favorite schools coming off of Saturday's visit. But here's what Sweeney, Berman and Thieneman had to say. None of the three prospects walked away from Saturday's practice with an offer from the Wildcats, but all had positive things to say about their experience and remain optimistic that they might one day get that coveted offer.

