It didn't take very long for Donnie Gray to figure out that he wanted to be a Wildcat.

The two-star wide receiver from Deerfield (Mass.) Academy was on his first visit to Northwestern over the weekend. He told WildcatReport that it was on Saturday, the first day of his visit, that he decided that he was going to commit to head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

And that's exactly what he did on Sunday to become the first member of the Class of 2021.

Get to know Gray and find out what role he'll play in the offense.