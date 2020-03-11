News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-11 09:24:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet Donnie Gray, Northwestern's newest Wildcat

Donnie Gray
Donnie Gray (@donniegray03)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

It didn't take very long for Donnie Gray to figure out that he wanted to be a Wildcat.

The two-star wide receiver from Deerfield (Mass.) Academy was on his first visit to Northwestern over the weekend. He told WildcatReport that it was on Saturday, the first day of his visit, that he decided that he was going to commit to head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

And that's exactly what he did on Sunday to become the first member of the Class of 2021.

Get to know Gray and find out what role he'll play in the offense.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}