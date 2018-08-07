It used to be a favorite pastime for Northwestern media and fans every fall: tracking the true freshman Wildcats who saw action on the field.

They were few and far between for most of head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s tenure in Evanston, and their appearance on a Saturday signaled a potential star in the making. Justin Jackson, Venric Mark and Dan Vitale are three Wildcats who played as true freshmen in recent years.

This year, though, the freshman watch will be a little different. Due to an offseason rule change by the NCAA, Fitzgerald can now play a true freshman in four games without burning his redshirt. So fans will likely see several, if not all of the true freshmen seeing playing time this season.

The game now will be tracking who plays in that fifth game, thus using that first year of eligibility.

“It will be a week-by-week thing and I think it will be fun to watch,” said Fitzgerald at Northwestern’s Media Day last week. “You’ll probably have your game count and once it goes to game five it will be, ‘Oh, I guess they’re playing him.’”

Fitzgerald is a vocal proponent of the rule change that figures to drastically increase the number of freshmen who play across the country. He’s seen the number of games swell from a maximum of 12 for bowl teams when he was playing to 15 for national championship participants today. And in all that time, he points out, not a single scholarship was added.

“So this, for a health, safety and well-being standpoint, is, in my 13 years, the best rule change that I can think of,” said Fitzgerald.

He went on to commend Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, for spearheading the effort that led to the change. “Todd came up with this concept about a decade ago and it’s taken us that long as coaches to finally have the rest of the association figure out that this is good for student athletes,” he said.

Fitzgerald has been notorious for playing as few true freshman as possible during most of his career. Typically, just a handful would see action. That was by design, he said, as he set out to build depth and experience on his roster.