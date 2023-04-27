@WildcatReport

Some things just seem like they were meant to be. Take Justin Mullins' transfer to Northwestern earlier this month.

The 6-foot-6 guard just had an impressive freshman season at the University of Denver, starting 27 of 32 games and scoring just a shade under 10 points per game. But he decided to transfer at the end of the season.

Part of the reason was that he believed he could play at a higher level than the Summit League. But more importantly, he wanted to be closer to his home in the western Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Ill.

"My grandpa recently got sick and I wanted him to be able to come more games next year," he said.

Mullins knew that Northwestern would be an ideal landing spot. Within "an hour or two" of Mullins entering his name into the transfer portal, Northwestern assistant coach Chris Lowery reached out. The Wildcats were suddenly looking for a replacement for shooting guard Julian Roper II, who had entered the portal himself.

"[Lowery] showed a great amount of interest and so did I!" Mullins said by text message. "We set up the visit a couple days later and the rest was history!"

The timing was perfect. Northwestern was close to home, had a need for an athletic guard and played in the Big Ten. Mullins hadn't been recruited by the Wildcats out of Oak Park-River Forest High School, but here he was, a year later, with a chance to become a Wildcat. He wasted no time, committing on the last day of his official visit on April 17.

Things couldn't have worked out better for Mullins, who still has three years of eligibility remaining. All of the exclamation points he texted convey his excitement.

"To come back and play in front of my family and friends is truly a blessing," he said. "This really is a dream situation for me. To play at such a prestigious school, on the highest level in college basketball, and so close to home for me was an opportunity I couldn’t miss out on and is a big reason I committed on my visit! Being so close to home definitely was a big part in my decision!"



