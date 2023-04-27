@WildcatReport

New Wildcat Justin Mullins is thrilled to come back home
Some things just seem like they were meant to be. Take Justin Mullins' transfer to Northwestern earlier this month.
The 6-foot-6 guard just had an impressive freshman season at the University of Denver, starting 27 of 32 games and scoring just a shade under 10 points per game. But he decided to transfer at the end of the season.
Part of the reason was that he believed he could play at a higher level than the Summit League. But more importantly, he wanted to be closer to his home in the western Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Ill.
"My grandpa recently got sick and I wanted him to be able to come more games next year," he said.
Mullins knew that Northwestern would be an ideal landing spot. Within "an hour or two" of Mullins entering his name into the transfer portal, Northwestern assistant coach Chris Lowery reached out. The Wildcats were suddenly looking for a replacement for shooting guard Julian Roper II, who had entered the portal himself.
"[Lowery] showed a great amount of interest and so did I!" Mullins said by text message. "We set up the visit a couple days later and the rest was history!"
The timing was perfect. Northwestern was close to home, had a need for an athletic guard and played in the Big Ten. Mullins hadn't been recruited by the Wildcats out of Oak Park-River Forest High School, but here he was, a year later, with a chance to become a Wildcat. He wasted no time, committing on the last day of his official visit on April 17.
Things couldn't have worked out better for Mullins, who still has three years of eligibility remaining. All of the exclamation points he texted convey his excitement.
"To come back and play in front of my family and friends is truly a blessing," he said. "This really is a dream situation for me. To play at such a prestigious school, on the highest level in college basketball, and so close to home for me was an opportunity I couldn’t miss out on and is a big reason I committed on my visit! Being so close to home definitely was a big part in my decision!"
Northwestern is coming off of one of the best seasons in school history. The Wildcats won 22 games, finished second in the Big Ten and made the NCAA Tournament for the second time ever.
The foundation for all of that success was a Wildcat defense that ranked 22nd in the nation, according to KenPom.com.
But ask Mullins what he hopes to bring to the program and the first things he says is "a new level of defense".
"I believe [head] coach [Chris] Collins sees me playing a great part on the defensive end," said Mullins. "Someone who can match up on defense with the other team’s best guard each night. I also believe he sees me as a player who can knock down open threes, drive, and thrive in transition.
"My greatest strengths as a player to me are my transition game, my on-the-ball defense, and my ability to drive and knock down open shots. I think if I play to my strengths and add even more to my game, I’ll definitely find a way to help this team win!"
Mullins averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 51.8% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the three-point line for the Pioneers last season. He scored a career-high 27 points in one game and came up with six steals in another.
But Mullins knows that it's a big leap from the Summit League to the Big Ten. He's got a plan to raise his game to a new level.
"I believe I need to gain some weight, get stronger, improve my [three-point] percentage, and develop a mid-range game," he said. "The guards in the Big Ten are definitely bigger, stronger, and more athletic than the guards in the Summit League, with no disrespect, so in order to compete with them, I know I will definitely have to put on a few pounds, get stronger, and maintain the athleticism I already have if not improving that as well.
"I also notice that there is a lot of drop coverage [off of ball screens] used in the Big Ten, so it would definitely be nice to have a great pull-up game."
Mullins can’t believe how well things aligned for him. He can't wait to put on a purple uniform next season and work towards making a repeat appearance in the Big Dance.
Mullins said that he didn't have a relationship with any of Northwestern's coaches bevire he entered the portal, but he did know freshman guard Nick Martinelli from playing with him in a fall league tournament before their senior seasons in high school.
Mullins sees some similarities between his career path and Martinelli's.
""He was also an underrated player like myself and we both started to get more recognition during and after that tournament!" he recalled. "He was always a great guy and I think it’s crazy how we ended up on the same team in college!"
There are two more players that Mullins would like to play with: Boo Buie and Chase Audige. Northwestern’s two leading scorers have entered their names into the NBA Draft but retained their college eligibility. So both of them could still decide to return to Evanston, and Mullins says that he will try his best to recruit them.
"To be able to play with two guys who were all-conference, learn from them, and play with them I think would definitely benefit me as a player and this team," he said. "Also to mention all the new pieces this team has added in the offseason; with all of us and Boo and Chase, I definitely think we would have a better chance of winning the Big Ten and going farther in the tournament!"
Mullins, it seems, was meant to be Wildcat.