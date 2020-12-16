WildcatReport - New Wildcat LB signee Mac Uihlein is a first for Fitz

Mac Uihlein is the first of a kind for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald often says that Wildcat recruiting begins and ends in Chicagoland, but he had never landed the top-ranked player in Illinois. Until Wednesday.

Uihlein, a linebacker from Lake Forest who was one of 14 new Wildcats to sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday, is the No. 1 player in the state, according to Rivals.

Fitzgerald has signed plenty of four-star prospects from the Land of Lincoln during his 15 years in Evanston, including stars like Justin Jackson, Clayton Thorson and Patrick Ward. But he never had never before brought in the state's top player.

When informed of his unique accomplishment, Uihlein (pronounced YOU-line) was unimpressed. Sounding like his future coach, he says he doesn’t pay attention to recruiting rankings.

“First of all, you can’t compare me to those guys,” he said. “I didn’t even know I was No. 1, to be honest with you. I don’t pay attention to that.

“I’ve got a long way to go over the next five years. If I keep working and keep my head down, it will all sort itself out.”





Uihlein is a linebacker, a big hitter who has the athleticism to roam sideline-to-sideline and make plays. He’s aggressive, impulsive and violent.

He sort of talks like a linebacker, too. He’s open, free-wheeling and blunt.

Ask him if he’s all set to watch Northwestern play for the Big Ten Championship against Ohio State on Saturday, his answer has all the force of meeting a tailback head on in the hole.

“Does a bear **** in the woods?” he snaps.

When asked what he thinks of the Wildcats’ defense, which currently ranks second in the nation in scoring, his answer again goes right to the point.

“The Irish Law firm is kicking ass, I can tell you that,” he says.

Yes, they are. The linebacking trio of Paddy Fisher, Blake Gallagher and Chris Bergin are all among the Top 15 tacklers in the Big Ten and are the heart-and-soul of the Big Ten’s top defensive unit. Uihlein could be next in line, even if he isn't Irish.

When you ask Uihlein which one of the three he is most like as a player, he is puzzled. He pauses.

“That’s a good question,” he says.

After mulling it over for a few seconds, he goes with Gallagher because he’s going to play Gallagher's weakside position at NU. Gallagher is a player who thrives on contact. Fisher said last week that Gallagher “hits everything that moves.”

Uihlein thinks that’s a good fit.

“I reaaallllly like to hit people,” he said.



