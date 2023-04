Three-star outside linebacker Chris Cole took a visit to Northwestern last week as the Wildcats stay aggressive on the recruiting trail after a couple of disappointing seasons.

Cole carries 13 offers from some of the most prestigious and formidable football programs in the country. Northwestern has entered the fray for the 6-foot-3, 209-pound Virginian alongside reigning national champion Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Penn State and more.

Cole talks about where Northwestern stands in his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story.